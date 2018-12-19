First Professional Cricket Stadium In Texas To Be Built In Allen

We’re adding another stadium to the DFW area, and this one isn’t for baseball or football.

The development group Thakkar Developers has picked Allen to be the home of a 15,000 seat Cricket stadium. The city of Allen also announced that the venue would be built within a new mixed-use development called the Allen Sports Village.

If you’re thinking ‘why cricket?’

Well, it’s the second most watched sport in the world, with about 20 million fans in the United States according to Sam Thakkar, CEO of the Perfect Group of Business, which includes Thakkar Developers.“The growing Indian American population and increasing international community in North Texas makes the Allen Sports Village a perfect location for professional cricket."

The Allen Sports Village will be located along the 121 corridor and will feature 500,000 square feet of office space, 1,000 residential units, two hotels, 165,000 square feet for retail and restaurants and an event and training center.

You can expect some pretty big events to be held in Allen in the years to come. The multi-use stadium will be suitable for other sports, along with concerts and special events.

Construction on the new development is set to begin in 2019, with the cricket stadium being completed by 2021.

Via: Fox 4 News