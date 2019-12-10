All-Star Rainforest Benefit Brings 80's Icons Together
This week saw the 30th Annual Rainforest Fund Benefit by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.
And it was an 80's star-studded line up hosted by Robert Downey Jr. who honored Robert Palmer with his own performance of "Addicted To Love".
The Eurthymics performed a reunion set followed by The Boss himself Bruce Springsteen.
But it didn't stop there.
Springsteen called out John Mellencamp to help him perform "Glory Days".
Debbie Harry rapped with DMC while James Taylor brought back his hits from the 70's.
And the night was brought to a conclusion with everyone taking to the stage to sing Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believin' ".
-story via rollingstone.com