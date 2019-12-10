All-Star Rainforest Benefit Brings 80's Icons Together

This week saw the 30th Annual Rainforest Fund Benefit by Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.

And it was an 80's star-studded line up hosted by Robert Downey Jr. who honored Robert Palmer with his own performance of "Addicted To Love".

Video of Rainforest Benefit

The Eurthymics performed a reunion set followed by The Boss himself Bruce Springsteen.

But it didn't stop there.

Springsteen called out John Mellencamp to help him perform "Glory Days".

Video of Bruce Springsteen &amp; John Mellencamp - Glory Days @ Rainforest Benefit Concert 12-9-2019

Debbie Harry rapped with DMC while James Taylor brought back his hits from the 70's.

And the night was brought to a conclusion with everyone taking to the stage to sing Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believin' ".

Video of Rainforest Benefit Concert Finale - Don’t Stop Believing @ Beacon Theater 12-9-2019

-story via rollingstone.com