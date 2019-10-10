An All-Female Marvel Superhero Film Is In Demand

Marvel had expressed an interest in creating an all-women Marvel mashup film after the movie ‘Captain Marvel’ was a total success at the box office. The women of Marvel agree and declared they want to make an all-female superhero movie.

After watching the impactful moment of all the talented female power together during the finale of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ it left fans craving for more. Now they are asking when Marvel will launch an all-female superhero movie. Good news is Marvel lovers may not have to wait very long.

Can’t wait till marvel comes out with an all female superhero movie https://t.co/m0ylvwbFFK — lisette -- (@lisette_m98) May 1, 2019

Hey @Marvel, I was wondering about #CaptainMarvel's 1 billion and... I don't know... perhaps... maybe... an all female superhero movie could break the box office and, at the same time, BLOW SOME RETROGRADE MINDS.



Think about it. pic.twitter.com/rnuTz8LgLN — -- Hiei Hohenheim (@neooni) April 5, 2019

give us an all female superhero movie @ marvel https://t.co/gTGHZfrbki — ✵ᗢ barbara ⧗⍟ (@whybennet) May 2, 2019

Brie Larson and her co-stars reportedly want to make the pro female Marvel film happen. Larson along with her Marvel co-stars, talked with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about making the female dominated Marvel film a reality.

Video of An All-Female Marvel Movie Could Happen, Says &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Star Brie Larson

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin Feige and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,” Larson told Variety Magazine.

Feige has expressed interest in the idea, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Via: Geek