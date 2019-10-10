An All-Female Marvel Superhero Film Is In Demand

Brie Larson and Marvel Co-stars want to make it happen

October 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Brie Larson arrives at Marvel Studios

Credit: Imagn/© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Movies & TV

Marvel had expressed an interest in creating an all-women Marvel mashup film after the movie ‘Captain Marvel’ was a total success at the box office. The women of Marvel agree and declared they want to make an all-female superhero movie.

After watching the impactful moment of all the talented female power together during the finale of the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ it left fans craving for more. Now they are asking when Marvel will launch an all-female superhero movie.  Good news is Marvel lovers may not have to wait very long. 

 

Brie Larson and her co-stars reportedly want to make the pro female Marvel film happen.  Larson along with her Marvel co-stars, talked with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about making the female dominated Marvel film a reality.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin Feige and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,” Larson told Variety Magazine.

Feige has expressed interest in the idea, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

Via: Geek

Tags: 
Marvel Cinematic Universe
MCU
All-Female
Brie Larson
co-stars
marvel
Female Superheroes
Movie
Film
Avengers Endgame
Kevin Feige
captain marvel

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes