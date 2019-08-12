‘Alienstock’ Music Festival Announced After 2 Million RSVP To ‘Storm Area 51’

It started as a joke, but a group of friends quickly learned the world is full of alien enthusiasts just like them; two million to be exact. After a Facebook group, ‘Storm Area 51 – They Can’t Stop All of Us,’ went viral, the creators decided to take advantage of their newfound fame. Now, that event has been turned into a music festival known as “Alienstock.”

‘Storm Area 51 – They Can’t Stop All of Us’ quickly grew in popularity, but by the time the Facebook group page gained over two million RSVPs, group organizers decided to change the event a bit. “People believe in aliens and they obviously want to know what's going on in there [Area 51>, so I believe this is the safest option to display our unified curiosity," said Brock Daily, one of the group organizers.

That moment a meme goes too far and becomes a festival #StormArea51 #AlienStock https://t.co/xm7vCtNKoE — Jessica Popowcer (@JessicaPopowcer) August 9, 2019

Y’all #alienstock is a thing and I’m going. — Ivy (@thewayshefell) August 12, 2019

Looks like the #Area51 raid has turned into #AlienStock over a full weekend, and even though festivals and camping aren't my things, I'm really hopeful that this works for everyone involved, including the town of Rachel. We need more positivity in the world. — Sarabeth Pollock (@SarabethPollock) August 11, 2019

According to the ‘Alienstock’ website, the music festival will take place from September 20th to September 22nd, in Rachel, Nevada. Brock Daily said the event will consists of Electronic Dance Music Artists, and attendees should expect plenty of alien filled surprises. While luckily it seems people no longer plan on storming Area 51, it looks as if alien enthusiasm isn’t going anywhere.

Via USA Today