Alexa Coming Soon To Your Glasses, Earbuds, And More!

Alexa Coming To Glasses And More!

October 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd

iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Random & Odd News

Amazon is going to soon make Alexa available to you wherever you go! on Wednesday Amazon announced wireless earbuds, prescription glasses, and a finger ring.

A personal technology analyst at Gartner, Werner Goertz said  "You can have Alexa with you 24/7,".  

With the EcoBuds you can ask Alexa where the nearest store is at if you are in a whole foods you can ask Alexa what isle you can find the kale at. 

With the Eco Frame glasses you can tap the button on the frames to talk to Alexa just like the Echo ring but only limited will be sold because they want to test it and perfect it then bring more of the products out.

On top of that Samuel L, Jackson will be the first celebrity voice added to Alexa with more new voices coming later.

Via WFAA

 

Tags: 
amazon
Alexa
Products
coming soon

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes