Alex Rodriguez Had $500K Worth Of Valuables Stolen From His Car

August 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for TAO Group

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Sports
Trending

What’s the most valuable thing you have in your car right now? It’s probably nowhere near as valuable as what Alex Rodriguez had in his car. 

On Sunday night, the former Yankee was in San Francisco commentating the Giants-Phillies game for ESPN. After the game, he and his colleagues were having dinner when someone broke into his rental car. The car was parked about three blocks away from Oracle Park.  

According to a report the thief made off with his camera, laptop, jewelry, electronics, and a bag. One source reported that nearly $500,000 worth of valuables were stolen; according to A-Rods rep, that number was “grossly exaggerated” but would not provide an exact number.  

Rodriguez says that the items that were taken are irreplaceable.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken. I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."

Via: New York Post 

Tags: 
a-rod
Alex Rodriguez
Car
Burglary
Valuables
$500K
Stolen
San Francisco

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes