Alex Rodriguez Had $500K Worth Of Valuables Stolen From His Car

What’s the most valuable thing you have in your car right now? It’s probably nowhere near as valuable as what Alex Rodriguez had in his car.

On Sunday night, the former Yankee was in San Francisco commentating the Giants-Phillies game for ESPN. After the game, he and his colleagues were having dinner when someone broke into his rental car. The car was parked about three blocks away from Oracle Park.

According to a report the thief made off with his camera, laptop, jewelry, electronics, and a bag. One source reported that nearly $500,000 worth of valuables were stolen; according to A-Rods rep, that number was “grossly exaggerated” but would not provide an exact number.

Rodriguez says that the items that were taken are irreplaceable.

“I am saddened that several items that were of a personal nature and irreplaceable with sentimental value were taken. I am encouraged that local law enforcement has security footage of the crime and are doing all they can to get the items back."

