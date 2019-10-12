Alex Rodriguez Closes Runway Following In J.Lo's Footsteps

October 12, 2019
Billy Kidd
Last September Jennifer Lopez wowed everyone when she closed the Versace fashion show in Milan wearing the jungle themed dress similar to the one she wore almost 20 years ago.  Now her soon to be beau, Alex Rodriguez is following in his fiancé’s footsteps.

Rodriguez, also stepped on the runway for Dick’s Sporting Goods first ever show.  He closed the huge runway show Wednesday surprising the spectators.  He was sporting modeling a Nike Wind runner puffer jacket, a North Face shirt and Timberland premium boots.

"As lifestyle clothing and footwear continue to intersect with sports culture, it's clear that more athletes than ever are leading the way in setting fashion trends," he said via a press release.

Check out the video below for a glimpse of the show.

There were other familiar famous faces in the show including Women’s World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd, The Bachelor’s Demi Burnett, and Javon Walton from Euphoria.

