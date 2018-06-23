Alcohol-Infused Push-Pops Look Awesome

But PRICEY.

June 23, 2018
A Las Vegas-based company (Buzz Pop Cocktails) has invented a refreshing push-pop that would fit like a glove here in toasty Texas: an alcohol-infused push-pop!

Buuuuut...it's going to cost you.  How about $99 for an 8-pack?  Whaaaat?

See how this all played out (below) on Twitter (WARNING: strong language!).

