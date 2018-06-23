Alcohol-Infused Push-Pops Look Awesome

A Las Vegas-based company (Buzz Pop Cocktails) has invented a refreshing push-pop that would fit like a glove here in toasty Texas: an alcohol-infused push-pop!

Buuuuut...it's going to cost you. How about $99 for an 8-pack? Whaaaat?

See how this all played out (below) on Twitter (WARNING: strong language!).

New adult push pops contains more alcohol than a glass of wine https://t.co/Lmypf75e1r #10TV pic.twitter.com/dlMgqz5cDR — 10TV.com (@10TV) June 20, 2018

Abort mission. These mfs high as hell it cost $99 for just 8 of them. -- https://t.co/aT5Op2OLEe — IdontBelieveYouBeloved (@Relplaytoomuch) June 21, 2018

“Buzz Pop Cocktails says each treat has an ABV of 15 percent, which is almost double the alcohol percentage of your average glass of wine.” You are buying the wrong kind of wine my friend. https://t.co/O1JPDadJtA — Hannah Gorski (@tofumuffin) June 22, 2018

8 pops for $99 PLUS $35 shipping. I did the research LOL — Maggie Short (@mshort1021) June 20, 2018

$99 for an 8-pack? These shits better make me pass out & I better wake up in Bangkok hotel room with my head shaved and with a Capuchin monkey & a gangster https://t.co/JpvGYiHSSS — Mexican Rug Dealer (@MikeElChingon) June 22, 2018

$99? You can easily buy these online and diy pic.twitter.com/9v16cR7TYv — ellie (@elliebecka) June 22, 2018

Source: Twitter

