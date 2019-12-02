Alanis Morissette Announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour With Garbage

December 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Alanis Morissette

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for ELLE

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Music News
Newsletter Features
Trending

Next Summer Alanis Morissette will hit the road celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. 

Her Jagged Little Pill Anniversary tour kicks off on June 2nd in Portland, Oregon and ends on July 25th, in Nashville, Tennessee. Alanis will be stopping by the Dos Equis Pavilion here in Dallas on June 14th. 

Liz Phair and Garbage will be joining Alanis for her anniversary tour. 

Morissette also revealed that a new album titled ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ will be out next year. She released her first single from the upcoming album titled ‘Reasons I Drink’. 

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, December 13th at 11:00 AM local time. 

Via: Rollingstone

Tags: 
Alanis Morissette
Tour
Jagged Little Pill
25th Anniversary
Garbage
new album