Alanis Morissette Announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Anniversary Tour With Garbage

Next Summer Alanis Morissette will hit the road celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

Her Jagged Little Pill Anniversary tour kicks off on June 2nd in Portland, Oregon and ends on July 25th, in Nashville, Tennessee. Alanis will be stopping by the Dos Equis Pavilion here in Dallas on June 14th.

Liz Phair and Garbage will be joining Alanis for her anniversary tour.

Morissette also revealed that a new album titled ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ will be out next year. She released her first single from the upcoming album titled ‘Reasons I Drink’.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, December 13th at 11:00 AM local time.

Via: Rollingstone