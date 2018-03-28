Alamo Drafthouse Announces Next Location in North Richland Hills

Alamo Drafthouse has announced its next North Texas location... North Richland Hills in April 2019!

It seems now like Alamo Drafthouse Cinema theaters are popping up everywhere! This would make the sixth location in North Texas. The first five are in the cities of Dallas, followed by Richardson, Las Colinas, and Denton.

"A Tarrant County location has been a long time coming," said Alamo Drafthouse DFW Chief Operations Officer Bill DiGaetano in a press release. "I have close ties to the City of North Richland Hills and we have been discussing and working on a deal there for almost six years. Being a resident of North Tarrant, I am selfishly very excited to finally have an Alamo Drafthouse five minutes from my house. I am also thrilled to be able to share our concept with friends, neighbors, and residents throughout the area!"

The new theater will be located at 8380 Davis Blvd and will feature 8 screens with full service with over 950 luxury recliners and an attached full-service bar and restaurant with 32 craft beers on tap. An outdoor play area will also be a part of this location so the kids can enjoy!

Not only will there be a new theater in town but the new Alamo Drafthouse location is set to hire approximately 120 positions.

Via Guidelive