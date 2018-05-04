This Airport has Flights Destined for a Galaxy Far Far Away

Flight number TIE-11382 to the Death Star is now boarding.

It's Star Wars day all around the world, and the Heathrow Airport in London is celebrating with flights to some of the most famous systems in the galaxy.

The departure board at the airport has ten systems from Star Wars listed, all with unique flight numbers. The airport even listed reasons for delays for flights to Jakku and Hoth such as sand storms and ice on the runway. They even canceled all flights to Alderaan, hmm I wonder why? Check out the pictures below.

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay ---- pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

If you hurry you might be able to catch the next flight to Endor.

Via: Mashable