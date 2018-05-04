Stormtroopers

This Airport has Flights Destined for a Galaxy Far Far Away

May 4, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Flight number TIE-11382 to the Death Star is now boarding.

It's Star Wars day all around the world, and the Heathrow Airport in London is celebrating with flights to some of the most famous systems in the galaxy.

The departure board at the airport has ten systems from Star Wars listed, all with unique flight numbers. The airport even listed reasons for delays for flights to Jakku and Hoth such as sand storms and ice on the runway. They even canceled all flights to Alderaan, hmm I wonder why? Check out the pictures below.

If you hurry you might be able to catch the next flight to Endor.

Via: Mashable

