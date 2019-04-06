Airbnb Guests Find Hidden Camera In Their Vacation Rental

We've never worried about this...until now.

Nealie Barker posted this on Facebook the other day regarding her experiences at an Airbnb property:

According to USA Today, a spokeperson from Airbnb said, "Airbnb policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras in listings, and we take reports of any violations extremely seriously. We have removed the host from our platform. Our original handling of this incident did not meet the high standards we set for ourselves, and we have apologized to the family and fully refunded their stay. There have been over half a billion guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare."

So the next time you're staying in lodging other than your own, be on the lookout for hidden cameras in alarm clocks, smoke detectors, power strips and electrical outlets.

