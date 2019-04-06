Airbnb Guests Find Hidden Camera In Their Vacation Rental

This is NOT how your family vacation should be filmed.

April 6, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus

Photo Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Random & Odd News
Shows

We've never worried about this...until now.

Nealie Barker posted this on Facebook the other day regarding her experiences at an Airbnb property:

According to USA Today, a spokeperson from Airbnb said, "Airbnb policies strictly prohibit hidden cameras in listings, and we take reports of any violations extremely seriously.  We have removed the host from our platform.  Our original handling of this incident did not meet the high standards we set for ourselves, and we have apologized to the family and fully refunded their stay.  There have been over half a billion guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are incredibly rare."

So the next time you're staying in lodging other than your own, be on the lookout for hidden cameras in alarm clocks, smoke detectors, power strips and electrical outlets.

Source: USA Today

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
USA Today
Airbnb

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes