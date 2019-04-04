Ozzy Osbourne Postpones All 2019 Shows Due To Health, Says He “Will Be Back”

Ozzy Suffered Serious Injury Recently, Leading To The Postponing Of All Upcoming Shows

April 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Ozzy_Osbourne

Press Association

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Music News

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is postponing all 2019 shows due to health concerns. The Prince of Darkness has been dealing with illnesses since his bout with pneumonia earlier this year.

According to a press release, after recently falling in his home, Ozzy Osbourne re-aggravated injuries sustained in an ATV accident back in 2003. Ozzy is now recovering under doctor care in Los Angeles.

In his press release Ozzy said, “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans; it's really what's keeping me going.”

While fans were upset after hearing the news, with some already purchasing tickets to upcoming shows, most were more worried about Ozzy’s health, and hoped the singer focused on that instead of performing. Ozzy Osbourne continues to recover, but for those that think this is the end, Ozzy says, “I will finish my tour...I will be back!"

Via Loudwire

Tags: 
Ozzy Osbourne
health
Upcoming Tour
Tour Dates
cancelled
Postponed