Rolling Stones Return Credit To The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft For ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

The Stones Had The Publishing Rights To The Hit Song Thanks To A Lawsuit From The 90’s

May 23, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Rolling_Stones

Press Association

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Music News

Just about everyone has jammed out to The Verve’s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ at some point in their life. While the song was a huge hit in the 90’s, the band never saw any royalties from its success. Apparently the Rolling Stones have owned the publishing rights thanks to a lawsuit, but now the band is returning the rights back to The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft.

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ famously samples an orchestral piece from a cover of a Rolling Stones song. The part that was sampled did not appear in the bands original version of 1965’s ‘The Last Time.’ However, longtime Stones lawyer, Allen Klein sued The Verve giving Mick Jagger and Keith Richards the rights to the song.

Now Jagger and Richards have decided to do what’s right, and return the publishing rights to The Verve’s lead singer, Richard Ashcroft. Both the song credits and publishing has been returned to the original writer of ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony. In a statement by Ashcroft, the singer said, “This remarkable and life affirming turn of events was made possible by a kind and magnanimous gesture from Mick and Keith.”

While it has been a long time since ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ was topping charts, Ashcroft is happy to be given the proper credit for his most famous song. It may not be a cash cow for the singer, but better late than never.

Via Pitchfork

Tags: 
Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger
Keith Richards
The Verve
Richard Ashcroft
Bitter Sweet Symphony
Lawsuit
Royalties

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes