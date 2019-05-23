Rolling Stones Return Credit To The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft For ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’

Just about everyone has jammed out to The Verve’s ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ at some point in their life. While the song was a huge hit in the 90’s, the band never saw any royalties from its success. Apparently the Rolling Stones have owned the publishing rights thanks to a lawsuit, but now the band is returning the rights back to The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft.

After being forced to relinquish his songwriting royalties to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards over 20 years ago, the Verve’s Richard Ashcroft is now the sole writer credited on “Bitter Sweet Symphony” https://t.co/PuDAaHcIWW — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 23, 2019

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ famously samples an orchestral piece from a cover of a Rolling Stones song. The part that was sampled did not appear in the bands original version of 1965’s ‘The Last Time.’ However, longtime Stones lawyer, Allen Klein sued The Verve giving Mick Jagger and Keith Richards the rights to the song.

Richard Ashcroft of the Verve posted this amazing news that Mick and Keith are giving him all their royalties for “Bittersweet Symphony”Another reason to love the Rolling Stones. pic.twitter.com/tV8l7cvwva — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) May 23, 2019

Now Jagger and Richards have decided to do what’s right, and return the publishing rights to The Verve’s lead singer, Richard Ashcroft. Both the song credits and publishing has been returned to the original writer of ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony. In a statement by Ashcroft, the singer said, “This remarkable and life affirming turn of events was made possible by a kind and magnanimous gesture from Mick and Keith.”

While it has been a long time since ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ was topping charts, Ashcroft is happy to be given the proper credit for his most famous song. It may not be a cash cow for the singer, but better late than never.

Via Pitchfork