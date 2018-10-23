Both Adult And Kids Halloween Parties Happening This Weekend
Halloween is just around the corner and here are a few events that are happening across the DFW area.
Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party
Hop between dance clubs, bars with your costumes and have a great time with friends
3900 block of Cedar Springs Rd
Saturday, Oct. 27
7p-2a
Free
Psycho at Majestic Theatre
This classic film will be shown at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas
1925 Elm St.
Sunday, Oct. 28
5p
$10
Friscovania: Through The Decades
Children can be dressed in costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted carnival, games, inflatables and more.
9200 World Cup Way, Toyota Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 27
3p-8p
$15 entry fee and children age 2 and younger are free
Boo at the Zoo
This event will have a kids' craft zone, zombie skeleton musical dance show and variety of other things at the Fort Worth Zoo
1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth Zoo
Oct. 26-28 from 10a-5p
$14 adults/youths, $10 children/seniors, $5 parking
Halloweekend at the Zoo
There will be trick-or-treat, take photos with a scarecrow pumpkin patch, face painting and more.
650 R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas Zoo
$15 adults, $12 seniors and children, free for 2 years and younger, $10 parking
Ghostland Obervatory Concert
A group from Austin featuring Aaron Behrens and Thomas Turner
2200 N. Lamar St., House of Blues
Oct 26 at 8:30pm
