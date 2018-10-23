Both Adult And Kids Halloween Parties Happening This Weekend

Halloween is just around the corner and here are a few events that are happening across the DFW area.

Oak Lawn Halloween Block Party

Hop between dance clubs, bars with your costumes and have a great time with friends

3900 block of Cedar Springs Rd

Saturday, Oct. 27

7p-2a

Free

Psycho at Majestic Theatre

This classic film will be shown at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas

1925 Elm St.

Sunday, Oct. 28

5p

$10

Friscovania: Through The Decades

Children can be dressed in costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted carnival, games, inflatables and more.

9200 World Cup Way, Toyota Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 27

3p-8p

$15 entry fee and children age 2 and younger are free

Boo at the Zoo

This event will have a kids' craft zone, zombie skeleton musical dance show and variety of other things at the Fort Worth Zoo

1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth Zoo

Oct. 26-28 from 10a-5p

$14 adults/youths, $10 children/seniors, $5 parking

Halloweekend at the Zoo

There will be trick-or-treat, take photos with a scarecrow pumpkin patch, face painting and more.

650 R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas Zoo

$15 adults, $12 seniors and children, free for 2 years and younger, $10 parking

Ghostland Obervatory Concert

A group from Austin featuring Aaron Behrens and Thomas Turner

2200 N. Lamar St., House of Blues

Oct 26 at 8:30pm

via Guide Live