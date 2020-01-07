Adidas Set To Release Run DMC Inspired Superstars For It's 50th Anniversary
January 7, 2020
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Adidas' popular Superstars footwear, the company is pairing up with Run DMC to produce a limited edition shoe.
The shoe will be available in three color patterns. Black, white and a combo of the two.
They're set to release this April and will only run you about $150.
*LEAK ALERT*: To mark the 50th Anniversary of the Superstar @adidasoriginals & @rundmc will be dropping 3 colourways of the Superstar 50 in April For more info check out the pic above. Will you be copping? #NoMoreSecrets --
-story via hypebeast.com