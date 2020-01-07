Adidas Set To Release Run DMC Inspired Superstars For It's 50th Anniversary

January 7, 2020
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
adidas

Miquel Benitez / Stringer

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Adidas' popular Superstars footwear, the company is pairing up with Run DMC to produce a limited edition shoe.  

The shoe will be available in three color patterns.  Black, white and a combo of the two.  

They're set to release this April and will only run you about $150.  

*LEAK ALERT*: To mark the 50th Anniversary of the Superstar @adidasoriginals & @rundmc will be dropping 3 colourways of the Superstar 50 in April For more info check out the pic above. Will you be copping? #NoMoreSecrets --

A post shared by PY_RATES™️ (@py_rates_) on

-story via hypebeast.com 

Tags: 
Adidas
Run DMC
shoes
Superstars
50th Anniversary
fashion
2020