Adam Sandler Played The Guitar While His Daughters Sang ‘Lover’ By Taylor Swift

Apparently, Adam Sandler’s daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans.

On Sunday, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, director Judd Apatow, and Adam Sandler hosted a charity event in Malibu raising money for the rare disease Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Sandler was one of the many performers during the event; at one point he stopped his set to bring his daughters Sunny and Sadie on stage. The two showed off their musical talents while singing a cover of their favorite song, ‘Lover’ by Taylor Swift.

The two sang their hearts out while their dad played the guitar. Sandler knows his daughters are such big fans that he scored them seats the night before to see Swift perform on SNL.

Check out the video from the event down below.

Here’s part 2 also, they just flew in this morning after catching @taylorswift13 on @nbcsnl last night. pic.twitter.com/eGB3mMY3qu — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

Via: LA Times