Adam Sandler Threatens To Make A 'Bad Movie On Purpose' If 'Uncut Gems' Doesn't Win An Award

Every year when Oscar season rolls around, we're used to a certain pool of actors that always seem to gain all the nominations.

However this year, there's one that stands out: Adam Sandler.

Sandler made a big shift in his comedic career when he was cast in the crime drama "Uncut Gems", and if it doesn't win any awards, Sandler has made a pretty big threat.

He'll make a bad movie on purpose.

"If I don’t get it, I’m going to f*****g come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them."

-story via cinemablend.com