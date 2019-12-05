Adam Levine Gives Out Maroon 5 Tickets While Undercover As A Meter Man

What’s Adam Levine been up too since leaving ‘The Voice’? Handing out fake parking tickets.

During a skit on Jimmy Kimmel, the Maroon 5 frontman went undercover as a parking meter enforcer and handed out parking tickets. The ‘Moves Like Jagger’ singer wore a full disguise complete with hat, glasses, and belt.

Levine handed out parking violations to drivers for the most ridiculous reason like driving a Toyota, for pulling in too fast, and not getting to the meter within 30 seconds. Luckily for the drivers, Levine handed them concert tickets to see Maroon 5.

One lady wasn’t impressed, as she had never heard of Maroon 5 before. Check out the hilarious video down below.

Video of Adam Levine Pranks Drivers in LA

Via: Entertainment Weekly