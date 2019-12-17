Adam Driver Walks Out Of Interview When Clip From 'Marriage Story' Is Played

During a recent interview, "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver walked out after they played a clip of him from the Netflix film "Marriage Story".

Apparently Adam does not like to hear or see clips of his performances and became irritated when they proceeded to play the clip. However, they weren't sure why he left when they had warned him beforehand to take off his headphones.

“We don’t really understand why he left.” “We were looking forward to the interview—Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on in 2015—so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about 'Marriage Story'.”

“I don’t want to hear the bad acting that probably was happening during that clip,” Driver joked.

“Does it throw you off to hear yourself?” he was asked.

“Yeah, no, I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it,” Driver said. “And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change.”

