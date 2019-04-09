Scarlett Johansson Taken To Police Station Following Paparazzi Incident

The Actress Was Leaving The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studio When The Incident Occurred

April 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Scarlett_Johansson

Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

The paparazzi strikes again, as yet another celebrity got into an altercation with the overly aggressive photo takers. Scarlett Johansson was taken to a police station Monday, after reportedly being overwhelmed by paparazzi.

Scarlett Johansson was outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studio when the incident occurred. The actress was on the show, with her Avengers costars to promote their new movie. After the taping, Johansson was overpowered by paparazzi as she was trying to leave.

The actress’ security detail drove her to the Los Angeles Police Department station in Hollywood. They would later notify authorities of the incident, as Johansson was “spooked’ by the event. No police report was filed, and the actress is now back home.

While this was a scary incident for Scarlett Johansson, luckily she was not harmed while being overpowered by the paparazzi. She is now back in good spirits, following yet another incident involving celebrities and the paparazzi.

Via People

Tags: 
Scarlett Johansson
Paparazzi
LAPD
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
avengers

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes