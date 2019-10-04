Actress Diahann Carroll Passes Away After Battling Cancer

October 4, 2019
Diahann Carroll

Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Women In Film

Television actress Diahann Carroll has passed away. 

Carroll's daughter confirmed that her mother had passed away Friday morning in Los Angeles after a long fight with cancer. 

Diahann was the star of NBC's show "Julia"; it premiered in 1968 and ran for three seasons. The show was the first network series to have a black actress as the lead character. Diahann's role on the show earned her an Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe Award. 

She went on to star in other shows like "Dynasty," "The Colbys" and "A Different World." In 1997 Diahann was diagnosed with breast cancer, she underwent 12 weeks of radiation. Soon after she became a breast cancer activist. 

Diahann Carroll was 84-years-old. 

Via: TMZ

