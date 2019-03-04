Fans Are Shocked To See Simon Pegg’s Drastic Body Transformation
It’s never too late to get in to shape, even if you’re almost 50 years of age.
Actor Simon Pegg has been hitting the gym a lot, probably every day from the looks of it. The actors’ personal trainer Nick Lower posted a picture of Pegg on Instagram showing off the progress the 49-year-old actor has made.
The actor still looks like himself only he’s way more ripped. In the caption, Lower wrote, "Simon Pegg 6 month body transformation for 'Inheritance' Movie. The brief for this role was lean, Very lean. It required a specific body shape & look." Talk about a crazy new look, check out the picture below.
------ • #SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie • The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look. • Body weight: 78kg ⬇️ 69kg • Body Fat: 12% ⬇️ 8% • A mix of strength, circuits, core & 60km p/w trail runs! • A sound nutrition plan that worked for him and his goals • 6 months of hard work has paid off and I tip my hat to you sir...--
Lower also mentioned that in those six months Pegg had lost 20 pounds and dropped from 12% body fat to just 8%.
The film Pegg is getting prepped for is called Inheritance, he will star alongside actress Lilly Collins. The movie is said to center on the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who very suddenly dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
Via: This Insider