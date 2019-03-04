Fans Are Shocked To See Simon Pegg’s Drastic Body Transformation

March 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Simon Pegg

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

It’s never too late to get in to shape, even if you’re almost 50 years of age.

Actor Simon Pegg has been hitting the gym a lot, probably every day from the looks of it. The actors’ personal trainer Nick Lower posted a picture of Pegg on Instagram showing off the progress the 49-year-old actor has made. 

The actor still looks like himself only he’s way more ripped. In the caption, Lower wrote, "Simon Pegg 6 month body transformation for 'Inheritance' Movie. The brief for this role was lean, Very lean. It required a specific body shape & look." Talk about a crazy new look, check out the picture below.

------ • #SimonPegg 6 month body transformation for #InheritanceMovie • The brief for this role was lean, VERY lean. It required a specific body shape & look. • Body weight: 78kg ⬇️ 69kg • Body Fat: 12% ⬇️ 8% • A mix of strength, circuits, core & 60km p/w trail runs! • A sound nutrition plan that worked for him and his goals • 6 months of hard work has paid off and I tip my hat to you sir...--

A post shared by Nick Lower, Pn2 : Fitness Pro (@rebourne_fitness_nutrition) on

Lower also mentioned that in those six months Pegg had lost 20 pounds and dropped from 12% body fat to just 8%. 

The film Pegg is getting prepped for is called Inheritance, he will star alongside actress Lilly Collins. The movie is said to center on the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family who very suddenly dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.

Via: This Insider

