House Of A 1,000 Corpses Actor Sid Haig Passes Away
Actor and horror icon Sid Haig has passed away.
Haigs’ wife Susan L. Oberg posted on Instagram that Sid passed away on Saturday from an unspecified accident that occured two weeks earlier.
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected. Sidney Eddie Mosesian 7/14/39 - 9/21/19 Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.
Sid is best known for his role in Rob Zombies 2003 horror film ‘House of 1,000 Corpses’. Haig starred in several of Rob Zombies horror films including, ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ and ‘3 From Hell’.
Before becoming a horror icon Sid starred in tons of TV shows, his acting credits included, "MacGyver," "Mission: Impossible," "Get Smart," "Gunsmoke," "Star Trek," "The Lucy Show," and, "The Six Million Dollar Man.”
Sid was 80-years-old.
Via: TMZ