House Of A 1,000 Corpses Actor Sid Haig Passes Away

Actor and horror icon Sid Haig has passed away.

Haigs’ wife Susan L. Oberg posted on Instagram that Sid passed away on Saturday from an unspecified accident that occured two weeks earlier.

Sid is best known for his role in Rob Zombies 2003 horror film ‘House of 1,000 Corpses’. Haig starred in several of Rob Zombies horror films including, ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ and ‘3 From Hell’.

Before becoming a horror icon Sid starred in tons of TV shows, his acting credits included, "MacGyver," "Mission: Impossible," "Get Smart," "Gunsmoke," "Star Trek," "The Lucy Show," and, "The Six Million Dollar Man.”

Sid was 80-years-old.

Via: TMZ