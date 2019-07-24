'Blade Runner' Star Rutger Hauer Has Passed Away

July 24, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Rutger Hauer

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer has passed away at the age of 75. 

Hauer's agent confirmed his passing. Rutger died after a short illness while at his home in the Netherlands on July 19th. Hauer's career spanned a total of five decades, he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1981’s ‘Nighthawks’, Hauer is most famous for his role in Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi film ‘Blade Runner’ where he played the replicant Roy Batty. 

Some of Rutgers more recent credits include 'Sin City,' 'Batman Begins' and a notable supporting role on the HBO series, 'True Blood.' 

Hauer’s funeral was held on Wednesday. 

Via: Variety

Tags: 
RIP
Rutger Hauer
Blade Runner

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes