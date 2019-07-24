'Blade Runner' Star Rutger Hauer Has Passed Away

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer has passed away at the age of 75.

Hauer's agent confirmed his passing. Rutger died after a short illness while at his home in the Netherlands on July 19th. Hauer's career spanned a total of five decades, he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1981’s ‘Nighthawks’, Hauer is most famous for his role in Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi film ‘Blade Runner’ where he played the replicant Roy Batty.

Some of Rutgers more recent credits include 'Sin City,' 'Batman Begins' and a notable supporting role on the HBO series, 'True Blood.'

Hauer’s funeral was held on Wednesday.

Via: Variety