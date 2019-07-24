'Blade Runner' Star Rutger Hauer Has Passed Away
July 24, 2019
Dutch actor Rutger Hauer has passed away at the age of 75.
Hauer's agent confirmed his passing. Rutger died after a short illness while at his home in the Netherlands on July 19th. Hauer's career spanned a total of five decades, he starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in 1981’s ‘Nighthawks’, Hauer is most famous for his role in Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi film ‘Blade Runner’ where he played the replicant Roy Batty.
Some of Rutgers more recent credits include 'Sin City,' 'Batman Begins' and a notable supporting role on the HBO series, 'True Blood.'
Hauer’s funeral was held on Wednesday.
Via: Variety