Randy Quaid Is Unrecognizable While At A Farmers Market

December 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Randy Quaid

Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features

Actor Randy Quaid likes to stay out of the limelight, maybe that why we haven’t seen him in a while.

Over the weekend the ‘Vacation’ actor was seen shopping at a farmers market in Los Angeles, California with his wife Evi, and some friends. 

It wasn’t easy to spot Quaid, as he looked unrecognizable. He was seen with a gray beard, wearing camouflage pants and a faded blue shirt. Maybe the camo is why we can't recognize him. Randy Quaid is best known for his role as Cousin Eddie in the Vacation franchise and the 1996 blockbuster ‘Independence Day’. 

Recently Quaid has faced legal trouble trying to be granted Canadian citizenship. 

Via: Daily Mail

Tags: 
Randy Quaid
Unrecognizable
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
actor