Randy Quaid Is Unrecognizable While At A Farmers Market

Actor Randy Quaid likes to stay out of the limelight, maybe that why we haven’t seen him in a while.

Over the weekend the ‘Vacation’ actor was seen shopping at a farmers market in Los Angeles, California with his wife Evi, and some friends.

It wasn’t easy to spot Quaid, as he looked unrecognizable. He was seen with a gray beard, wearing camouflage pants and a faded blue shirt. Maybe the camo is why we can't recognize him. Randy Quaid is best known for his role as Cousin Eddie in the Vacation franchise and the 1996 blockbuster ‘Independence Day’.

Recently Quaid has faced legal trouble trying to be granted Canadian citizenship.

Via: Daily Mail