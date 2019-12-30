'Aladdin' Actor Proposes To Jasmine During Musical Performance

Most audience members who attend a stage production of ‘Aladdin’ know how the story plays out. During the final moments of a British production of the Disney musical, audience members were treated to a surprise ending.

Actor Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title character Aladdin, popped the question during curtain call. His girlfriend Natasha Lamb was standing right next to him, as she just so happened to be playing Princess Jasmine in the musical.

Lambs' parents were also in the crowd during this once in a lifetime performance and got to see their daughter's reaction. Pomeroy told BBC that he wasn’t sure where to hide the ring after his costume change.

"It was scary. I hadn't worked out where to put the ring after my costume change for the finale as it didn't have pockets, so when I bowed I thought it would fall out the belt. I spend my life on stage, it's my happy place. Proposing on there fits me perfectly."

Check out the video below from Pomeroy’s onstage proposal.

Via: Yahoo