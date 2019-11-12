Actor Martin Sheen Stopped By Joe T. Garcia’s On Monday Night

Some of the biggest stars have eaten at Joe T. Garcia’s over in Fort Worth.

On Monday, Martin Sheen stopped by the iconic Mexican restaurant. He and his friend, fellow actor Matt Clark popped in for dinner. Clark is known to dine in at Joe T’s and is a friend of owner Joe Lancarte.

Clark’s wife called ahead and gave Joe a heads up that the Emmy-winning actor had planned on stopping by for a bite to eat.

Martin Sheen is currently shooting a new movie in Fort Worth titled ‘12 Mighty Orphans’. The film follows the Mighty Mites, a group of 12 scrawny orphans from Fort Worth who defied the odds and became a successful Texas high school football team.

‘12 Mighty Orphans’ also stars Luke Wilson, and Robert Duvall.

Lancarte told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Luke Wilson stopped by Joe T's back in October while he was filming ‘12 Mighty Orphans’.