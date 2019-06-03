Macaulay Culkin Responds To Drakes Kevin McCallister Hoodie

June 3, 2019
Billy Kidd
Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Drake has made it pretty clear that he’ll be showing up to every Raptors home game during the NBA finals. 

What no one expected the Canadian rapper to do was call out Golden State Worriers player Kevin Durant during game two. While sitting courtside Drake was seen wearing a hoodie featuring Home Alone's Kevin McCallister doing his iconic shocked face that read "Kevin?!?!?" 

Drake’s hoodie caught everyone’s attention, including Macaulay Culkin himself. The Home Alone star tweeted Drake during the game saying, "Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ."

Maybe Drake started celebrating a little too early and that’s why the Toronto Raptors lost Game two.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

