Actor Luke Perry Suffers Stroke, Hospitalized

Actor Luke Perry reportedly suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, and is currently in a Los Angeles hospital.

Paramedics responded to Perry's home in Sherman Oaks around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Perry’s reps confirmed to entertainment magazine Variety that the “Riverdale” star “is currently under observation at the hospital.”

The 52-year-old actor gained fame on the 90's television show "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Fox announced it will reboot "Beverly Hills, 90210" recently, however Perry had not signed on to the project yet.