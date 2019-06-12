John Turturro Says ‘The Big Lebowski’ Spin-Off Is Still Happening

The dude may not be returning to the big screen, but his nemesis may be getting his own story after all. It has been two and a half years since ‘The Big Lebowski’ spin-off, ‘Going Places’ first shared photos of John Turturro dressed as his character form the classic film, Jesus Quintana. There hasn’t been any other news since, but now the actor says the movie is still going to happen.

John Turturro, along with his purple clothing and do-rag, first appeared in ‘The Big Lebowski’ as Jeff Bridges character’s bowling enemy. Now the actor hopes to explore the character further, in the new film ‘Going Places.’ Turturro recently sat down to discuss the film, and confirm that it will eventually happen.

According to Turturro, “I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.” The film also is rumored to be starring Audrey Tatou and Bobby Cannavale.

While many hope to one day see this movie, many questioned if ‘The Big Lebowski’ directors, Joel & Ethan Coen will be involved. John Turturro said, “They said, you gotta do it cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.” As long as they support the movie, many fans will undoubtedly flock to go see this Lebowski spin-off.

Via Slash Film