Jason Momoa Has Shaved Off His Iconic Beard

April 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jason Momoa

Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

We’ve seen actor Jason Momoa in Aquaman, the first season of Game of Thrones, and the Netflix show Frontier. Just about every TV show and movie Momoa has stared in he has a beard. 

For those of you who like men with facial hair, we bring you bad news. Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard. The actor did so to help raise awareness for recycling aluminum cans and to stop using plastic water bottles.  

Many of the actor’s fans on Twitter are divided on whether or not he looks better or worse without the beard. What do you think his Jason Momoa’s clean-shaven face? Check out his video down below. 

Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. -- Let’s clean up our oceans -- our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Via: Yahoo 

Jason Momoa
Recycling Aluminum
Beard
Shaved

