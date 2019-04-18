Jason Momoa Has Shaved Off His Iconic Beard

We’ve seen actor Jason Momoa in Aquaman, the first season of Game of Thrones, and the Netflix show Frontier. Just about every TV show and movie Momoa has stared in he has a beard.

For those of you who like men with facial hair, we bring you bad news. Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard. The actor did so to help raise awareness for recycling aluminum cans and to stop using plastic water bottles.

Many of the actor’s fans on Twitter are divided on whether or not he looks better or worse without the beard. What do you think his Jason Momoa’s clean-shaven face? Check out his video down below.

Via: Yahoo