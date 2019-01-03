Gary Oldman Will Be The Voice Behind The New David Bowie Augmented Reality App

The Thin White Duke may be gone, but he will not soon be forgotten. Ever since David Bowie’s death back in 2016, fans of the iconic singer have been pleading for any new content involving Bowie. Lucky enough there is a new David Bowie app coming to smart phones next week, and it was reported today that actor Gary Oldman will be the narrating voice behind the new app.

Deuxième vie pour une exposition absolument sublime sur Bowie. - Gary Oldman's here to guide you through the David Bowie Is augmented reality app https://t.co/rymtM73oEW via @AV_Newswire — Harold Bérubé (@HaroldBerube) January 3, 2019

The David Bowie app will be available on Tuesday, January 8th, which happens to be the singer’s birthday. It will be an augmented reality adaptation of ‘David Bowie Is,’ the hit museum exhibit from last year. Fans will be able to enjoy 3D renderings of the show’s large collection of Bowie memorabilia. Some of the items that will be involved in the app are Bowie’s costumes, handwritten lyrics and original works of art.

Gary Oldman, the legendary British Oscar, Golden Globe and three time Bafta-winning actor is to provide the narration for the new David Bowie is mobile app released on January 8th. (https://t.co/ZJeKdrgUE9) Go here for the full press release: https://t.co/EHK8S99SxC #DBisVirtual pic.twitter.com/hE91yOaLWa — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 3, 2019

Gary Oldman, who will narrate the tour on the app, was a perfect choice to voice the digital version of the exhibit. Oldman and Bowie were good friends, having both starred in Julian Schnabel’s 1996 film ‘Basquiat.’ Oldman also starred in the music video for Bowies, ‘The Next Day.’ Gary Oldman’s voice will coincide with music from the late artist, in order to amplify the exhibit, along with allowing the actor to elaborate on certain pieces.

Fans of David Bowie, along with Gary Oldman, turned to social media to share in their excitement for the announcement. While many were unaware of the connection between the two stars, fans were in agreement, it seemed like the perfect choice. It seems every fan has a reason to like this decision, as one twitter user wrote, “Awesome Like him in Kung Fu Panda 2. The David Bowie AR App will be incredible.”

Awesome Like him in Kung Fu Panda 2. the David Bowie AR App will be incredible. — Teddy Furstman (@TFurstman) January 3, 2019

Me: there’s gonna be a #DavidBowie app? Is that necessary?

Still Me: I will download the crap out of that. ⚡️ — Lillah Lawson (@LillahLawson) January 3, 2019

The app will also feature 60 new items that weren’t featured in the original exhibit. In a statement by Gary Oldman, the actor said, “This brings the amazing David Bowie Is exhibition to a wider audience. It’s great that his fans get to experience it. It was a privilege to be involved. The app will be available for purchase on both iOS and android devices, and will be sold for $7.99.

