Danny Trejo Will Voice Boots The Monkey In The Live-Action Dora The Explorer Movie

Are you still trying to wrap your head around the fact that a kids TV show is being turned into a live action movie? So are we.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is the live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's kid show Dora the Explorer. Yes, the show that helped your 4-year-old learn Spanish will be an action movie.

The first poster of the upcoming movie was just released and features Dora and her monkey Boots in the jungle. It was also announced that action star Danny Trejo will be voicing Dora’s cute little monkey Boots.

The Machete actor took to Twitter to announce that he was cast in the upcoming film.

The rumors are true, I finally can tell you I am a monkey...Boots!!! Don’t miss the @DoraMovie trailer this Saturday 3/23, debuting live during the @Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards! #DoraMovie pic.twitter.com/gr5rq0xRYp — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 21, 2019

Everyone online was quick to point out that the monkey in the poster wasn’t wearing any boots like in the show. More importantly, now that Danny Trejo is cast does this mean boots will get to carry a machete at some point in the movie?

What do you think of the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie?

Via: Movie Web