Danny Trejo Will Voice Boots The Monkey In The Live-Action Dora The Explorer Movie

March 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Danny Trejo

Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines

Are you still trying to wrap your head around the fact that a kids TV show is being turned into a live action movie? So are we. 

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is the live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's kid show Dora the Explorer. Yes, the show that helped your 4-year-old learn Spanish will be an action movie. 

The first poster of the upcoming movie was just released and features Dora and her monkey Boots in the jungle. It was also announced that action star Danny Trejo will be voicing Dora’s cute little monkey Boots. 

The Machete actor took to Twitter to announce that he was cast in the upcoming film. 

Everyone online was quick to point out that the monkey in the poster wasn’t wearing any boots like in the show. More importantly, now that Danny Trejo is cast does this mean boots will get to carry a machete at some point in the movie? 

What do you think of the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie?

Via: Movie Web

Tags: 
Danny Trejo
Boots
Dora The Explorer
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
live action