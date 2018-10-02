Actor Danny DeVito Promises He Will NOT Retire From Acting

Actor Danny DeVito says he will NOT retire from acting.

"I am not going to retire," says the 73-year-old actor. "Do actors retire? Maybe they do. I have never heard of an actor retiring."

According to Vice, there have been a few actors that are retired, for example, Liam Neeson says he is retiring from action movies, Daniel Day-Lewis says that Phantom Thread is his last movie and the most recent Robert Redford announced his retirement.

DeVito has been an icon since the 1970s, from films like Cuckoo's Nest, Taxi and Matilda.

We wish him much success in his future endeavours and hoping to see him in films and shows soon!

via VICE