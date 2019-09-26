Chris Cornell Documentary Will Feature Dramatizations, Actor Playing Cornell Has Been Cast

September 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Chris Cornell

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Music
Newsletter Features
Rock
Trending

A Documentary with dramatizations thrown in will be very different from all these biopics that we’ve been getting lately. 

Brad Pitt is currently producing a documentary film about late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. Its come to light that the documentary will feature dramatizations with actors playing Cornell, his wife, and several other figures throughout the film. 

The titular role of Chris Cornell has just been given to actor Lauchlin MacDonald. According to IMDB, the unknown actors' previous roles include parts in “The Man in High Castle” and “Ocean’s Thirteen”. Robert De Niro’s adoptive daughter Drena De Niro has been cast as Vicky Cornell. 

The film is titled ‘Like A Stone’ and will follow Cornell's life and career. The documentary is set to be released in 2021; Peter Berg of “Lone Survivor” will be directing the film, Pitt is producing alongside Cornell’s widow Vicky. 

How do you feel about a documentary film featuring dramatizations? 

Via: Loudwire

Tags: 
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt
documentary
Vicky Cornell
Dramatization
actor
cast
Lauchlin MacDonald

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes