Actor Ben Affleck Finishes His 40-Day Rehab

After staying at a rehab facility in California, actor Ben Affleck has finished and now is in outpatient care.

This comes after Jennifer Garner decided to do an intervention on the actor at his home in Pacific Palisades back in August. Garner then drove him to a rehab facitily where he was under treatment.

Affleck posted thanking everyone, saying, "The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others."

via TMZ