AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Album Is Certified 25x Platinum

December 9, 2019
The 1980 Album 'Back In Black' from AC/DC has now surpassed 25 million units sold, making it 25 times certified platinum.

The album reached five times certified platinum in October 1984. In October 1990, it sold 10 million units, making it diamond certified. In 2004, the album reached 20 times platinum.

Now, December 6th 2019, 'Back In Black' has reach 25 times platinum.

 

