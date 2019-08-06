AC/DC Shares Original ‘Highway To Hell’ Cover That Label Rejected

AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ is one of the most iconic albums in rock history, not just for the music, but its artwork as well. However, according to the band, they were hoping for a much different look originally. In a recent Instagram post, AC/DC shared what they were hoping would be the cover art for ‘Highway to Hell.’

‘Highway to Hell’ was released in 1979, and while the band originally presented the cover art featuring the band engulfed in flames, the American branch of Atlantic records wanted nothing to do with the hell-worthy version. According to the band’s post, it was “shot down in flames.”

That sucks cause I like this one so much better! — Tucker Dawson (@tucker03dawson1) August 3, 2019

are there actual reproductions of this? i’d LOVE to get my hands on one! anyone know? — caroline☾ (@atomheartyoung) August 3, 2019

Nice cover! — Elsa Maria Rose (@BarbiVonGrief) August 3, 2019

The version AC/DC wanted released was only released in Australia. The iconic album went on to feature the same image of the band without the flames. The band’s logo and the album title at the bottom also featured minor changed. However, based on fan reaction to this post, the album would have done just fine with the band’s preferred cover.

Via Loudwire