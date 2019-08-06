AC/DC Shares Original ‘Highway To Hell’ Cover That Label Rejected

The Original Artwork Features The Same Image, But With The Band Engulfed In Flames

August 6, 2019
ACDC

AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’ is one of the most iconic albums in rock history, not just for the music, but its artwork as well. However, according to the band, they were hoping for a much different look originally. In a recent Instagram post, AC/DC shared what they were hoping would be the cover art for ‘Highway to Hell.’

The original 'Highway To Hell' cover was "shot down in flames" by the American record company... ⚡️⚡️⚡️------

A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc) on

‘Highway to Hell’ was released in 1979, and while the band originally presented the cover art featuring the band engulfed in flames, the American branch of Atlantic records wanted nothing to do with the hell-worthy version. According to the band’s post, it was “shot down in flames.”

The version AC/DC wanted released was only released in Australia. The iconic album went on to feature the same image of the band without the flames. The band’s logo and the album title at the bottom also featured minor changed. However, based on fan reaction to this post, the album would have done just fine with the band’s preferred cover.

