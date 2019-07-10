David Lee Roth Admits That He And The Van Halen Brothers Have Always Hated Each Other

Looks like we won’t be seeing David Lee Roth with the rest of Van Halen anytime soon.

David Lee Roth recently sat down with comedian Marc Maron for an episode of his WTF Podcast. During the interview, Marc asked about his relationship with Eddie and Alex Van Halen, what David said should come as no surprise seeing how complicated things have always been between him and the band.

“We have always hated each other, right up until the last phone call.”

David went on to say that he and Van Halen were always rivals when asked how he and the band started writing together.

“There were always creative differences. We’ve never gotten along. We started in rival bands. Bitter rivals. But we were thrown together and it was amazing.”

Marc asked if he and Van Halen would even consider getting dinner together socially. David simply responded,

“Not even close.”

Don't hold your breath if waiting for the band to get together again, because it's probably not going to happen.

Via: Metal Injection