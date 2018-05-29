ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' After Racially-Charged Tweet From Roseanne Barr

May 29, 2018
Roseanne Reboot Cancelled

Photo Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia

ABC has canceled 'Roseanne' following a racially-charged tweet by Roseanne Barr directed at former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said in a statement Tuesday.

USA Today is reporting that Barr apologized for the tweet on Tuesday:

However many aren't accepting Barr's apology:

Co-star Saara Gilbert also commented on the Tweet Tuesday: 

The 'Roseanne' reboot had 18.2 million viewers on it's premiere episode after a 21-year absence, however the finale last week only had 10.3 million viewers. ABC had already renewed the show for a second season before Barr's tweet on Tuesday. 

