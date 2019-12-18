‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Releases First Teaser And Poster

A highly anticipated horror sequel

December 18, 2019
(L-R) Actors John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt

Credit: Imagn/©Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

The new movie will come out March 20, 2020. A Quiet Place picks up right at the events of the last movie. The trailer clip shows Emily Blunt's character Evelyn Abbott leading her two children, Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe) and Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds), on a silent path through the woods.

Check out the trailer teaser and poster below.  The full trailer will drop New Year’s Day.

Poster for A Quiet Place :Part 2

If the teaser is any indication, A Quiet Place Part II is bound to be just as thrilling and chilling as its predecessor is.

