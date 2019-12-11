A Man bought Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Jacket And Returned It To Her

The buyer described himself as her number one fan

December 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Olivia Newton-John

Credit: Imagn/© Press Association//Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines

Olivia Newton-John received quite the surprise. Her iconic black leather jacket from the movie “Grease” had just been sold for a whopping $243,200 at a charity auction last month for cancer research. She auctioned off more than 500 items from her career including costumes, awards, jewelry and other memorabilia to raise funds for her cancer center.

An anonymous man bought her most famous and cherished icon her leather jacket and returned it t her.

She was shocked and in disbelief when the man announced he was returning the item to her.  She showed her appreciation by giving him a big hug.  Newton-John decided to put the jacket up for auction to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research and Wellness Centre in Australia.

She has been batting cancer since 1992. In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

Newton-John told the man, “I’m so grateful. Thank you! It’s the most beautiful present, but mainly It’s your heart that I’m grateful for.”

Via: CNN

Tags: 
Olivia Newton-John
Grease
Iconic
Leather Jacket
charity
auction
Returned
anonymous
gift