A Man bought Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease' Jacket And Returned It To Her

Olivia Newton-John received quite the surprise. Her iconic black leather jacket from the movie “Grease” had just been sold for a whopping $243,200 at a charity auction last month for cancer research. She auctioned off more than 500 items from her career including costumes, awards, jewelry and other memorabilia to raise funds for her cancer center.

An anonymous man bought her most famous and cherished icon her leather jacket and returned it t her.

Video of Legendary Grease Jacket goes back to Olivia Newton John (December 10, 2019)

She was shocked and in disbelief when the man announced he was returning the item to her. She showed her appreciation by giving him a big hug. Newton-John decided to put the jacket up for auction to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research and Wellness Centre in Australia.

She has been batting cancer since 1992. In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

Newton-John told the man, “I’m so grateful. Thank you! It’s the most beautiful present, but mainly It’s your heart that I’m grateful for.”

Via: CNN