Video: 95 Year Old Veteran Shows Little Boy How To Be Brave And Jump Off The Diving Board

Once a hero, always a hero!

A 95 year old WWII and Korean War veteran has shown a little boy just how to be brave this summer. While at a neighborhood pool, a little boy was having a difficult time making it off the diving board onto the water.

Michael Bliss decided to show him how to get it done even if with some help from family members and his walking cane.

That video has gone viral! Thanks Michael for your service and bravery! I'm sure this little boy will never forget it.