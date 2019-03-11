'Days Of Our Lives' And '90210 Actor' Jed Allen Passes Away

We’ve lost another member of the original 90210 cast.

Soap opera legend Jed Allen has passed away. Allen’s son Rick Brown broke the news on Allen’s official Facebook fan page on Saturday. According to the post, Jed was surrounded family when he passed. “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook."

Jed Allen was best known for his work on the soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ where he played Don Craig for about a decade. He got his big break back in 1963 when he joined the cast of ‘General Hospital’; in the nineties, he joined the cast of Beverly Hill 90210 Rush Sanders, Steve Sander father.

Allen had 64 acting credits to his name, he appeared on TV shows such as "Lassie," "Columbo," "Adam-12," "Love, American Style," "CHiPs" and many others.

After hearing the sad news 90210 actor Ian Ziering, who played Rush Sanders, posted a tribute to Jed Allen on Instagram. “So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 classmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99.”

Jed Allen is survived by his three sons, he was 84-years-old.

Via: TMZ