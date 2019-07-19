Dallas Woman Celebrated Her 90th Birthday By Going Skydiving

July 19, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
What do you dream of doing when you turn 90-years-old? Wilma Perry of Dallas went skydiving on her 90th birthday. 

Wilma’s has been quite the thrill-seeker in her later years. In her 70’s she hiked up a mountain, when Wilma turned 80 she went zip lining in Alaska. Now at the incredible age of 90, she decided it was time to go skydiving. 

It wasn’t easy though, a year before she suffered a stroke and was barley able to walk for a while there. After rehabilitating she celebrated by going sky diving. 

Wilma told WFAA that sky diving has always been a dream of hers. “Because I have always wanted it. It was a dream I’ve had for a long time. I’m going to do it again at 95.”

