Dallas Woman Celebrated Her 90th Birthday By Going Skydiving

What do you dream of doing when you turn 90-years-old? Wilma Perry of Dallas went skydiving on her 90th birthday.

Wilma’s has been quite the thrill-seeker in her later years. In her 70’s she hiked up a mountain, when Wilma turned 80 she went zip lining in Alaska. Now at the incredible age of 90, she decided it was time to go skydiving.

It wasn’t easy though, a year before she suffered a stroke and was barley able to walk for a while there. After rehabilitating she celebrated by going sky diving.

Wilma told WFAA that sky diving has always been a dream of hers. “Because I have always wanted it. It was a dream I’ve had for a long time. I’m going to do it again at 95.”