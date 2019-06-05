9-Year-Old Iron Maiden Fan Gets The Gift Of His Dreams For His Birthday

A 9-year-old kid from Oregon just received the best birthday gift ever (or, at least, so far!).

As you can see in the video below, his Dad came up with a creative way to present his son with tickets to see Iron Maiden. The two will catch their favorite band’s show in Portland in September.

Funny enough, this is exactly how I reacted when I got my Maiden tickets for Christmas!

Source: Blabbermouth

