9-Year-Old Iron Maiden Fan Gets The Gift Of His Dreams For His Birthday
We bet you’ll cry while watching this Iron Maiden video: seriously!
June 5, 2019
A 9-year-old kid from Oregon just received the best birthday gift ever (or, at least, so far!).
As you can see in the video below, his Dad came up with a creative way to present his son with tickets to see Iron Maiden. The two will catch their favorite band’s show in Portland in September.
Funny enough, this is exactly how I reacted when I got my Maiden tickets for Christmas!
Source: Blabbermouth