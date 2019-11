Music prodigies don't come along often, but when they do its something pretty special.

Like 9 year old Nandi Bushell.

In this video she plays along with Nirvana's "In Bloom'' and absolutely kills it. And it's clear she loves rocking out.

Check out her awesome rock faces in the clip below!

Video of Nirvana - In Bloom - Drum Cover

-story via npr.org