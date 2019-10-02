9-Year-Old Running In 5K Takes Wrong Turn, Ends Up Coming In 1st Place In 10K Race

October 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Female Runner

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Sports

That’s one way to come in first place. 

Kade Lovell is a 9-year-old who is an experienced runner. Last weekend his mother became worried when she didn’t see him cross the finish line at the 5K fun run. Turns out he was crossing the finish line for the 10K race instead. 

While Kade's mom, Heather Lovell was freaking out about her son's whereabouts, a spectator called her brother-in-law, who was in the 10K race, to let him know there was a little kid who was running really well.

According to Kade, a woman told him to keep going straight as he approached a turn, so he did. 

Kade finished first overall in a little over 48 minutes, a whole minute faster than the 40-year-old who came in second place. His mom said he probably did better than he normally does because he was trying to finish while in panic mode. 

Via: WFAA

Tags: 
9-Year-Old
Runner
first place
5K
10K
kid
Race

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes