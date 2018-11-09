86-Year-Old Man Fends Off Attacker at North Ft. Worth McDonalds

Where's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when you need him... :).

NBC 5 reports at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, 86-year-old Bill Savidge was settled into his normal daily routine of having a cup of coffee at the McDonald's on Meacham Blvd, and writing. Savidge is working on his 2nd novel and says, "Well, I'm down to the last 20 pages on this."

Savidge says, "I heard this commotion"... "I turned around and looked back, there was this big tall six-foot guy, bald headed, tatooed face, had a verbal confrontation with the manager."

After thinking the sitation had calmed, Bill went to get a coffee refill, and that's when the atmosphere turned nasty.

Savidge recalled, "He turned around and got in my face and said what are you here for, you want some of this too?"

"I said what are you trying to do, pick a fight with an 86-year-old? He said I don't care if you're 106 and that's when he tried to punch me."

Savidge then took the guy into a bear hug, eliminating the man's ability to punch, but eventually he picked Savidge up, throwing him against the wooden furniture that holds food trays and trash.

Savidge feels if the guy had had a knife or gun, people would have been killed, and wants his assailant prosecuted.

Imagine someone attacking your dad or grandfather like that, for no apparent reason, other than bullying.

Ft. Worth police are looking for the guy on charges of elder assault and would appreciate any info towards his arrest at 817.392.4222.